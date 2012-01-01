Ashton Porter are an award winning architecture and design studio based in London. The practice makes innovative contemporary architecture and designs at all scales. Projects range from furniture, installations, small scale additions or refurbishments to existing structures through to large buildings and international urban planning.
- Services
- Architecture
- Design
- Contract Administration
- Service areas
- London
- Enfield
- Herfordshire
- Essex
- UK
- Company awards
- Finalists in The Sunday Times British Homes Awards and Manser Medal 2016
- Winners of the BUILD Architecture Award for Best Contemporary London Design Studio 2016
- Finalists in the NLA (New London Architecture)
Don't Move, ImproveAward 2016
- Finalists in the WAN Wood in Architecture Award 2015
- Finalists in the AJ Small Projects Award 2014
- Winners of the Grand Designs Extension of the Year Award 2013
- Winners of the NLA (New London Architecture)
Don't Move, ImproveAward 2012
- Finalists in the RIBA London Regional Awards 2012
- Finalists in the BD Small Project Architect of the Year 2012
- Winners of the Hakka Museum and Culture Park Competition, China 2010
- Show all 10 awards
- Address
-
11 Second Avenue
EN11BT Enfield
United Kingdom
+44-2083721619 www.ashtonporter.com