STUDIO 9010 – Modern Architecture and Interior Design

The studio’s focus is in creation of unique modern architectural design and interior space for both residential and commercial clients.

From building design and internal space planning to stunning decorative schemes, bespoke joinery, specialist lighting design, innovative finishes and quality fabrics, we offer a complete architectural and interior design service.

We have a strong commitment to personal service and quality, with established relationships to a broad network of suppliers enabling an engaging and creative experience from concept to completion.

Our services include:

Initial Design Advice

Feasibility Studies

All RIBA Design Stages

Planning Applications

Building Regulations Applications

Listed Building Applications

Home Styling





Do get in touch and we would be happy to assist.

Siggi Nepp BA (Hons) Dip Arch ARB