STUDIO 9010
Architects in Tenterden, UK
    Stand Alone Annexe Ashford Kent
    House Refurbishment and Extension Ashford
    Interior Design for Conference Hotel Cambridge
    Victorian School Conversion London
    Extension to a Listed House Tenterden Kent
    House Renovation and Extension Tenterden Kent

    STUDIO 9010 – Modern Architecture and Interior Design

    The studio’s focus is in creation of unique modern architectural design and interior space for both residential and commercial clients.

    From building design and internal space planning to stunning decorative schemes, bespoke joinery, specialist lighting design, innovative finishes and quality fabrics, we offer a complete architectural and interior design service.

    We have a strong commitment to personal service and quality, with established relationships to a broad network of suppliers enabling an engaging and creative experience from concept to completion.

    Our services include:

    • Initial Design Advice
    • Feasibility Studies
    • All RIBA Design Stages
    • Planning Applications
    • Building Regulations Applications
    • Listed Building Applications
    • Home Styling


    Do get in touch and we would be happy to assist.

    Siggi Nepp BA (Hons) Dip Arch ARB

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Architecture
    • Sustainable Design
    • Joinery Design
    • Extensions
    • Planning Applications
    • internal alterations
    • new builds
    • Accessible Design
    • House renovation
    • Home Refurbishment
    • Home Styling
    • Architectural Design
    • Feasibility Studies
    • All Stages of Design
    • Building Regulations Applications
    • Listed Buildings
    • Modern Architectural Design
    • Modern Interior Design
    Service areas
    Kent, Tenterden, and UK
    Address
    2 Eastgate Road
    TN30 7AH Tenterden, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7748967960 www.studio9010.co.uk
