SipBuild works with Architects,
Contractors and self-builders to specify, order, deliver and construct structural insulation panels, one of the most economical and eco-friendly forms of construction. Benefits of the system include:
· Speed of construction
· Increased floor space
· Sustainable materials
· Lightweight and strong
· Reduced noise pollution
· Reduction in waste
· Reduced energy bills
· Code level 4 and 5 for sustainable homes
- Services
- SIP Structures
- Sip Panels
- SIP homes
- Self Build Sips
- structurally insulated panels
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Normanton
- Company awards
- Build It Awards, Builder and Engineer Awards, Insider Magazine Awards, The Times Power in Partnerships Finalist
- Address
-
1A Foxbridge Way
WF6 1TN Normanton
United Kingdom
+44-1977520902 www.sipbuilduk.co.uk