SipBuild works with Architects,

Contractors and self-builders to specify, order, deliver and construct structural insulation panels, one of the most economical and eco-friendly forms of construction. Benefits of the system include:

· Speed of construction

· Increased floor space

· Sustainable materials

· Lightweight and strong

· Reduced noise pollution

· Reduction in waste

· Reduced energy bills

· Code level 4 and 5 for sustainable homes