SIP Build UK
Building Supplies in Normanton
    SipBuild works with Architects,
    Contractors  and self-builders to specify, order, deliver and construct structural insulation panels, one of the most economical and eco-friendly forms of construction. Benefits of the system include:

    ·         Speed of construction

    ·         Increased floor space

    ·         Sustainable materials

    ·         Lightweight and strong

    ·         Reduced noise pollution

    ·         Reduction in waste

    ·         Reduced energy bills

    ·         Code level 4 and 5 for sustainable homes

    Services
    • SIP Structures
    • Sip Panels
    • SIP homes
    • Self Build Sips
    • structurally insulated panels
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Normanton
    Company awards
    Build It Awards, Builder and Engineer Awards, Insider Magazine Awards, The Times Power in Partnerships Finalist
    Address
    1A Foxbridge Way
    WF6 1TN Normanton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1977520902 www.sipbuilduk.co.uk

    Reviews

    mark lister
    Always a good delivery
    4 months ago
    Madeleine Weightman
    Construction manager is a glorified sales person and lacks technical knowledge. Construction team, were not given the information they needed to do the job, so mistakes where made. The job was delayed three times at the last minute with additional costs to scafolding He refused to follow the markers laid out by the surveyor, which meant mistakes where made. When onsite, I was threatened by the contruction manager that they would down tools unless more money was paid despite me previously agreeing to a 20% increase in cost of the job at the start as material costs had increased. Mistakes where made, that has cost be thousands to rectify. The wrong insulation was delivered to site, when they came to pick it up, they didn't have any way to load it. I had to pay for someone to come out and load if for the poor driver. A refusal to cover costs and no apology. Some 4 months later I still have not been provided with warranties despite been promised on multiple occassions. The sales director was always good to deal with and did find a solution to a problem that the Construction manager had refused to deal with. However this and the friendly disposition of the construction team, the only positive to say about this company.
    4 months ago
    Shane Walker
    7 months ago
    Show all 5 reviews
