The Bathroom Shop at Tenterden, Kent a family business was established in 1987 but our family has been trading from these premises since the late 1920’s! Our aim is to provide quality, value and above all service, both before and after sales and what sets us apart from other businesses is not only our possession of so many years of knowledge and experience but also the wider variety of bathroom products we offer, covering towels, bath mats, sponges, toiletries, kimonos, shower caps, shower curtains, hand painted porcelain, waste bins and particularly a wide range of accessories. We endeavour to help our customers achieve their perfect bathroom, and to avoid pitfalls in the installation, furthermore our expertise stretches to covering obscure spare parts and even occasionally discontinued lines or colours. We have formed relationships over many years with well-established distributors whom we rely upon to provide ‘our’ sort of service and it is very rarely that we cannot help with ‘any’ enquiry.