Stronghold Security Doors
Doors in London
    Home security has become a big issue nowadays, that is why we research & invest in innovative technologies to provide you with the best security solutions for your home & business. Research has shown that in the UK only, 78,000 burglaries happen every year. In fact, burglars strike every 40 seconds every day with a 73% success rate getting through the door. This shows that the door is the weakest link in this equation & that is where our product excels.

    If you have any doubts about your door security, please call us now, or book a free quote online. We will do a survey, advise you on door design and locks. Every door is custom made depending on your needs. We can make even the most complicated ideas & designs come true. Stronghold Security Doors also offer top quality folding doors & sliding doors manufactured by leading market specialist “Schüco”. Your home safety relies on you, so please contact us now.

    Services
    • Design
    • Sales
    • manufactory of high end security doors
    • aluminium—glass structures
    • wooden doors and windows.
    Service areas
    UK and London
    Address
    828 Wickham road
    CR0 8EB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084054765 www.strongholdsecuritydoors.co.uk

    Reviews

    charles W
    Great service start to finish would recommend them highly.
    about 2 months ago
    A S
    Very happy with my new security door! Installation was quick, the workmen were professional, friendly and respectful of my home. Thoroughly recommended.
    about 1 month ago
    Pierre Montfort
    Honestly hands down worth the money. They changed the door frame and did an immaculate job fitting it (the doors come with a new doorframe) and the door makes no sound throughout the house when it’s opens and shut. It’s smooth as butter and built like a tank. Really happy with it. The installers were great too. Didn’t leave any mess and left the door as if it was a showroom piece. Lukas also replies extremely quickly to every email I sent that included tonnes of questions, he replied to each of them with a lot of detail. Can’t recommend this company enough and they have got a lifetime customer out of me.
    8 months ago
