Kirkwood McCarthy is a London based architecture, design and ideas studio specialising in the residential sector.

We bring together a heady mix of English and Australian culture that inspires and influences our style. Our ethos is defined by creating a sequence of moments to which the end user responds, delights in and reacts upon. Be it the considered organisation of program, the tactful use of light or a playful palette of finishes, our exploration of form and material give the client a richly enjoyable and personalised end product.