Kirkwood McCarthy is a London based architecture, design and ideas studio specialising in the residential sector.
We bring together a heady mix of English and Australian culture that inspires and influences our style. Our ethos is defined by creating a sequence of moments to which the end user responds, delights in and reacts upon. Be it the considered organisation of program, the tactful use of light or a playful palette of finishes, our exploration of form and material give the client a richly enjoyable and personalised end product.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- & all across the UK, All across the UK, and Dalston
- Address
-
E82EB Dalston
United Kingdom
www.kirkwoodmccarthy.com