Paper Moon
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
    Theo Furnishing Fabrics from Coordonne (Barcelona)
    Theo Furnishing Fabrics from Coordonne (Barcelona)
    Theo Furnishing Fabrics from Coordonne (Barcelona)
    Theo Furnishing Fabrics from Coordonne (Barcelona)
    A superb collection of watercolour wallpaper designs by Lara Costafreda
    A superb collection of watercolour wallpaper designs by Lara Costafreda
    Paper Moon were formed in 1976 and specialise in the importation and distribution of exclusive wall-coverings, wall-murals and fabrics.

    We are the sole UK agents for Coordonne of Barcelona, manufacturers of unique wallpapers and digitally printed wall-murals. Our collections include more than 10,000 designs in wallpapers, borders and fabrics.

    We cover every style from Country to Colonial through Contemporary and Classic, plus a wonderful selection of Children's designs.

    Thanks to digital printing we are able to offer a customised made-to-measure service on all of our Coordonne mural designs.  Lead time 7-10 days from confirmation of order. Please contact us for further details.

    • Importers and distributors of exclusive wallpapers
    • fabrics and Wall-Murals
    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • London
    Suite 444 571 Finchley Road
    NW3 7BN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074584548 www.papermoon.co.uk
