Abode Designer Interiors is driven by the desire to offer high quality contemporary design furniture. We are a young and vibrant company looking to bring you the best products from around the globe, we want eye catching concepts to be at the forefront of design. As we 'style is everything'.

As we live in an endlessly busy lifestyle making the time to find the right furniture has become ever more challenging. We have therefore aimed to create an effective on-line experience in which you can find exciting and eye catching furniture. On a practical level it very simple and time-effective to see our high quality product range in the comfort of your own home. www.abodeinteriors.com allows you to see as much as possible of our product ranges with the same personalised levels of service and in-depth product information as you would receive from us one-to-one. But we are here in person if you wish to come down and see us (by appointment only), you are sure to be warmly welcomed. We even stay open late by appointment only to enable clients to visit us in a relaxed state-of-mind.

We are continually sourcing the best products with the aim of improving quality, design and functionality, with the hope of eventually improving standards within the industry. We appreciate living in a relaxed environment is critical in today's hectic world, our aim is to create the perfect living space for you to just sit back and enjoy.