Gillespie Yunnie Architects
Architects in Dartington
Reviews (3)
    • Le Bistrot Pierre, Gillespie Yunnie Architects Gillespie Yunnie Architects Rustic style conference centres
    Le Bistrot Pierre

    Established in 2005, we have built a committed and experienced team with a reputation for delivering award winning, high quality and affordable design-led solutions. We bring fresh thinking, energy and innovation to every project. Environmental performance  and the intelligent specification of materials are fundamental to our approach which is borne out of a pragmatic desire to create exciting, inspirational spaces no matter the size of project or budget.

    Services
    Architectural Services
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Dartington
    Company awards
    • Architect of the Year
    • 2014 RIBA South West Awards, Architect of the Year
    • Staircase, Royal William Yard
    • 2014 RIBA South West Awards, Small Project of the year, South West Winner
    • 2014 Civic Trust Awards, Commended 
    • 2014 AJ Small Projects Awards, Sustainability Award projects
    • 2014 Abercrombie Awards, Best Smaller Development Project 
    • 2014 RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize, Shortlisted
    • New Cooperage
    • Green Apple Awards For Environmental Best Practice 2013
    • Royal William Yard
    • 2014 Abercrombie Awards 2014, Judges' Special Award
    • 2013 The Herald Business Awards, Tourism Business of the Year
    • 2012 What House? Awards, Best Mixed Use, Gold
    • 2011 Daily Telegraph British Homes Awards, Mixed Development of the Year
    • Ashlar Court
    • 2014 British Homes Awards Conversion, Restoration or Refurbishment of existing Building(s)
    • 2014 What House? Awards Best Renovation: Bronze
    • 2014 The Ideal Home Show Blue Ribbon Awards
    • Mills Bakery
    • 2012 BCO Awards (SW Region), Refurbished/recycled Workspace
    • 2011 RICS South West Building Conservation Award 
    • 2011 British Homes Best Mixed Use Development Award 
    • 2011 The Abercrombie Awards Best Conservation Project or Conversion 
    • 2010 RIBA Award for Architecture  
    • 2010 CABE Building for Life Gold Award 
    • 2010 RIBA Town and Country Planning Commercial Award  
    • 2010 RIBA Award for Architecture
    • 2010 What House Award Gold for Best Apartment Scheme  
    • 2010 British Homes Best Conservation Award 
    • 2008 IStructE Heritage Award for Buildings   
    • Cricklepit Mill
    • 2009 RICS Building Conservation Award 'Highly Commended' 
    • 2008 RiBA Town and Country Design Award for 'Best Workplace'  
    • The Cube, Churston Ferrers Grammar School  
    • 2008 Torbay Arts Base Award for 'Architecture and the Built Environment'
    • Show all 43 awards
    Address
    The Lower Tweed Mill
    TQ9 6JB Dartington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1803860010 www.gyarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lales Chapa
    over 3 years ago
    derek james Ryder
    almost 5 years ago
    Mike Smith
    Beautiful old Mill with working water wheel. The architecture practice within is also involved with some excellent work! I hope to work with them in the future.
    over 4 years ago
