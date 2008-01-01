Established in 2005, we have built a committed and experienced team with a reputation for delivering award winning, high quality and affordable design-led solutions. We bring fresh thinking, energy and innovation to every project. Environmental performance and the intelligent specification of materials are fundamental to our approach which is borne out of a pragmatic desire to create exciting, inspirational spaces no matter the size of project or budget.
- Services
- Architectural Services
- Service areas
- All across the UK and Dartington
- Company awards
- Architect of the Year
- 2014 RIBA South West Awards, Architect of the Year
- Staircase, Royal William Yard
- 2014 RIBA South West Awards, Small Project of the year, South West Winner
- 2014 Civic Trust Awards, Commended
- 2014 AJ Small Projects Awards, Sustainability Award projects
- 2014 Abercrombie Awards, Best Smaller Development Project
- 2014 RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize, Shortlisted
- New Cooperage
- Green Apple Awards For Environmental Best Practice 2013
- Royal William Yard
- 2014 Abercrombie Awards 2014, Judges' Special Award
- 2013 The Herald Business Awards, Tourism Business of the Year
- 2012 What House? Awards, Best Mixed Use, Gold
- 2011 Daily Telegraph British Homes Awards, Mixed Development of the Year
- Ashlar Court
- 2014 British Homes Awards Conversion, Restoration or Refurbishment of existing Building(s)
- 2014 What House? Awards Best Renovation: Bronze
- 2014 The Ideal Home Show Blue Ribbon Awards
- Mills Bakery
- 2012 BCO Awards (SW Region), Refurbished/recycled Workspace
- 2011 RICS South West Building Conservation Award
- 2011 British Homes Best Mixed Use Development Award
- 2011 The Abercrombie Awards Best Conservation Project or Conversion
- 2010 RIBA Award for Architecture
- 2010 CABE Building for Life Gold Award
- 2010 RIBA Town and Country Planning Commercial Award
- 2010 RIBA Award for Architecture
- 2010 What House Award Gold for Best Apartment Scheme
- 2010 British Homes Best Conservation Award
- 2008 IStructE Heritage Award for Buildings
- Cricklepit Mill
- 2009 RICS Building Conservation Award 'Highly Commended'
- 2008 RiBA Town and Country Design Award for 'Best Workplace'
- The Cube, Churston Ferrers Grammar School
- 2008 Torbay Arts Base Award for 'Architecture and the Built Environment'
- Show all 43 awards
- Address
-
The Lower Tweed Mill
TQ9 6JB Dartington
United Kingdom
+44-1803860010 www.gyarchitects.co.uk