BESPOKE CABINET MAKERS, CUSTOM BUILDERS OF THE FINEST FURNITURE USING THE VERY BEST IN MATERIALS. IF YOU CAN DRAW IT OR KNOW WHAT YOU WANT, WE CAN MAKE IT!! We have been making furniture and kitchens for the trade for over 10 years, we continue to do so but now is the time to pass the savings on to you.

We build all of our furniture at our workshop which is on site, everything is started and finished here. We specialize in Reclaimed timber, the unique character of the wood is never duplicated on any other piece we make, so every hand built piece is unique. we have a great selection of new wood furniture in our showroom, all pieces can be made to any size or requirements to suit your needs. We only use the finest materials down to the screws we use, the finest waxes and unique cabinet furniture, handles, knobs and hinges etc. To mention again, we supply a number of shops here in Nottinghamshire and around the country... so if you are looking for that special piece albeit a new Kitchen or a fine piece of furniture, come and see us! The showroom is warm and welcoming, you will feel right at home straight away. See you soon. Howlambs Team