Plum & Ashby launched three years ago and introduces a contemporary take on the traditional General Store, providing an elegant country look in a timeless style. Our General Store is influenced by our favourite vintage finds, offering products that capture our most nostalgic and comforting memories of home to create an inspiring collection with an integrated look of reserved vintage calm.

Born from a love of the quintessential English home style, Plum & Ashby restored antiques are unique pieces discovered in the heart of the English countryside. Lovingly revived by local craftsmen, our collection helps preserve heritage and promote sustainability, ready to be enjoyed by another generation. From beautiful textile prints inspired by original Victorian tiles to handcrafted leather products and English-made ceramics inspired by antique dictionary typography; our very first collection offers a glimpse of our new country modern style.