Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
rachel welford
Artists & Artisans in Scarborough
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Beech Tree bathroom, rachel welford rachel welford Modern bathroom
    Beech Tree bathroom, rachel welford rachel welford Modern bathroom
    Beech Tree bathroom

    Rachel Welford is an artist and designer specialising in architectural art glass. Her work ranges from wall panels, windows, light-boxes for interiors, to bespoke architectural glass commissions and public art.

    Exploring the transparency and reflectivity of glass, Rachel creates glass for architecture that has a contemporary aesthetic. Her work interacts with light and changes in response to its environment. Techniques used include sandblasting on clear glass and mirror, print, silver stain and layering.

    Services
    • Design
    • art glass fabrication
    Service areas
    UK Wide, worldwide, and Scarborough
    Address
    Stable Studios, 14 Royal Crescent Lane
    YO11 2RL Scarborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-7740309553 rachelwelford.co.uk
      Add SEO element