Rachel Welford is an artist and designer specialising in architectural art glass. Her work ranges from wall panels, windows, light-boxes for interiors, to bespoke architectural glass commissions and public art.

Exploring the transparency and reflectivity of glass, Rachel creates glass for architecture that has a contemporary aesthetic. Her work interacts with light and changes in response to its environment. Techniques used include sandblasting on clear glass and mirror, print, silver stain and layering.