Rachel Welford is an artist and designer specialising in architectural art glass. Her work ranges from wall panels, windows, light-boxes for interiors, to bespoke architectural glass commissions and public art.
Exploring the transparency and reflectivity of glass, Rachel creates glass for architecture that has a contemporary aesthetic. Her work interacts with light and changes in response to its environment. Techniques used include sandblasting on clear glass and mirror, print, silver stain and layering.
- Services
- Design
- art glass fabrication
- Service areas
- UK Wide, worldwide, and Scarborough
- Address
-
Stable Studios, 14 Royal Crescent Lane
YO11 2RL Scarborough
United Kingdom
+44-7740309553 rachelwelford.co.uk