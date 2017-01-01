Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Natural Wood Floor Company
Flooring in London
Overview 8Projects (8) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (20)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dusk, New England and White Brushed Engineered Wood Flooring, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Grey
    Dusk, New England and White Brushed Engineered Wood Flooring, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Grey
    Dusk, New England and White Brushed Engineered Wood Flooring, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Grey
    +3
    Dusk, New England and White Brushed Engineered Wood Flooring
    Floors with personality, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Brown
    Floors with personality, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Grey
    Floors with personality, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Brown
    +1
    Floors with personality
    Antique Grey, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood
    Antique Grey, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood
    Antique Grey, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood
    +2
    Antique Grey
    Engineered Walnut Flooring Range, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Brown
    Engineered Walnut Flooring Range, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Brown
    Engineered Walnut Flooring Range, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Engineered Walnut Flooring Range
    Smoky Mountain , The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Smoky Mountain , The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Smoky Mountain , The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Smoky Mountain
    White engineered oak wood flooring range, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    White engineered oak wood flooring range, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    White engineered oak wood flooring range, The Natural Wood Floor Company The Natural Wood Floor Company Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    White engineered oak wood flooring range
    Show all 8 projects

    Leading wood flooring manufacturers and suppliers, The Natural Wood Floor Company, specialise in expertly crafted engineered, solid, pre-finished and parquet wood flooring. Find 140 inspirational designs, all from sustainable timber, at the London showroom, along with a full range of accessories. With 20,000 sq m of flooring in stock, most products are available for next day delivery.

    Services
    • Wood flooring manufacturer and supplier
    • Osmo oils
    • Bonakemi products
    • Junckers lacquers
    • Stauf primers and adhesives
    • Lecol fillers
    • Wakol adhesives
    • Tools
    • underlays
    • And other wood floor accessories
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Nationwide and London
    Company awards
    The Natural Wood Floor Company supplied the oak wood flooring for The University of Kent’s Colyer-Fergusson Building music hall which was judged the winner of the Commercial and Public Access Category in the Wood Awards 2013
    Address
    20 Smugglers Way
    SW18 1EG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088719771 www.naturalwoodfloor.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    There is an extensive range of products available in engineered wood flooring, hard wood flooring, Parquet wood blocks and flooring accessories (Abrasives, Accessories, Adhesives, Cleaning Products, Fillers, Hardwax Oils, Moulding Trims, Sealers, Tools, Underlay & Floor Protection and Skirting  & Beading).

    All members of our sales team have an extensive knowledge of the wood flooring industry and provide expert advice to our customers to assist them in selecting the most appropriate floor and accessories for their project.

    Reviews

    Peter Frost Peter Frost
    I purchased £400+ kitchen worktops from this company. Unfortunately due to an error on my part the worktops were not deep enough for the kitchen once fitted. I spoke to Natural Wood Floor Company and arranged to return the worktops. They accepted one but refused the other due to damage to the packaging. So basically I am stuck with a perfect £200+ worktop that I cannot use for the sake of a couple of pounds worth of cardboard. I offered to take a discounted refund and received this response: "The worktop was not returned to us in the condition it was sold in, there for we would not except it back for a refund." Not the greatest customer service I've ever encountered. I've been a customer of Natural Wood Floor Company for many years and used them now on three projects, previously I've recommended them but obviously no more. My advice to any potential customers is caveat emptor.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Edit
    Robert Rafalat
    Good wood but very poor service. Never write reviews but as I’ve had a bad experience, just wanted to share. Conflicting advice leading to wrong product purchased and floor having to be resanded. Told I could bring back excess then refused when I did bring it back. Great quality floor but do your own research and ask lots of questions because you cannot trust the advice you receive. Cheers
    2 months ago
    365nice
    The house we bought more than 10 years ago had solid wood flooring that we were told came from this company - and when we did some early renovations and wanted to match the floor - they had records that showed what we needed, and helpfully advised what to buy. Several years later we fixed up another floor, went back, and they recommended moving to engineered oak wood floors - and they look fantastic. Now in 2021/2 - yet more renovations and guess what, called them up, they again matched the floor and even held back a delivery when we had some building delays. In a climate of seemingly hostile sellers with rising prises, it's been such a refreshing experience to call/email them, get solid advice and helpfulness beyond words. I can't recommend them enough!
    2 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
      Add SEO element