Leading wood flooring manufacturers and suppliers, The Natural Wood Floor Company, specialise in expertly crafted engineered, solid, pre-finished and parquet wood flooring. Find 140 inspirational designs, all from sustainable timber, at the London showroom, along with a full range of accessories. With 20,000 sq m of flooring in stock, most products are available for next day delivery.
- Services
- Wood flooring manufacturer and supplier
- Osmo oils
- Bonakemi products
- Junckers lacquers
- Stauf primers and adhesives
- Lecol fillers
- Wakol adhesives
- Tools
- underlays
- And other wood floor accessories
- Service areas
- Nationwide and London
- Company awards
- The Natural Wood Floor Company supplied the oak wood flooring for The University of Kent’s Colyer-Fergusson Building music hall which was judged the winner of the Commercial and Public Access Category in the Wood Awards 2013
- Address
20 Smugglers Way
SW18 1EG London
United Kingdom
+44-2088719771 www.naturalwoodfloor.co.uk
There is an extensive range of products available in engineered wood flooring, hard wood flooring, Parquet wood blocks and flooring accessories (Abrasives, Accessories, Adhesives, Cleaning Products, Fillers, Hardwax Oils, Moulding Trims, Sealers, Tools, Underlay & Floor Protection and Skirting & Beading).
All members of our sales team have an extensive knowledge of the wood flooring industry and provide expert advice to our customers to assist them in selecting the most appropriate floor and accessories for their project.