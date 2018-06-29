Your browser is out-of-date.

Marvin Windows and Doors UK
Windows in Hayes
Overview
Reviews (12)
Projects

    Marvin Architectural is the sole nominated distributor for Marvin window and door products in the U.K. The U.K. headquarters was first established in 1994 as a sales office and has over the past 20 yrs. expanded in response to our loyal customer needs.

    Marvin Architectural employs over 50 people including a nationwide sales force, site surveyors, in-house dedicated installation teams, in-house window and door design specialists, painters and replacement and refurbishment experts. This turn-key service to the customer is a crucial part of the Marvin Architectural philosophy combined with an experienced team, excellence of product and customisation of client’s needs.

    The number of projects completed to date is over 2500 from one window installation to commercial projects of over 900 units+. Each product is custom designed for your unique specifications and each project is treated with the same attention to detail which is the hallmark of the Marvin Architectural team.

    Services
    • Replacement Projects
    • Newbuild Projects
    • Extension Projects
    • Commercial projects
    • Sash Windows
    • Timber Windows
    • Aluminium Windows
    • Composite Windows
    • Bespoke Windows & Doors
    Service areas
    Nationwide, Brentford, and Hayes
    Address
    Unit 1, Prov. Ind. Est., Pump Lane
    UB3 3NE Hayes
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085698222 www.marvin-architectural.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jason Rutherford
    No replies to emails and no one answers the phone, with this type of service I can only think they have gone under . Ordered some additional Doors and windows last year and not heard a thing.
    5 months ago
    Mark Levesley
    When the first review of this company here is written by a person who works in their 'service and installation department' (Oktaj Alijev) you have to wonder who wrote all the other positive reviews. (If Oktaj's five star rating is no longer visible, you'll know that the company has read my review.) We chose the windows because of the aluminium-clad design. Problems ensued as soon as they were installed ... or rather weren't installed properly. The locks also break regularly, as do the plastic fasteners and the strings ... and trying to get anyone to help with replacements or get work done under their 'guarantee' involves endless phone calls, texts and emails most of which are never answered. Constant pressure, reporting them to Trading Standards and threats of the Small Claims courts eventually get through but it is a company I would suggest you avoid if you want properly installed windows and any kind of post-sales service.
    5 months ago
    Tessa Hulford-Funnell
    Do not deal with this company. The house we bought had these windows installed, so when one of the windows got broken, we had to get a replacement. I paid and ordered the replacement window in October 2020. Back in October 2021 I was finally told it had arrived from America and that someone would be in touch with me asap to organise for it to be fitted. I have emailed and called countless times and I have had not one single reply by email or phone. We are now going to go to Trading Standards.
    4 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
