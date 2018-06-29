Marvin Architectural is the sole nominated distributor for Marvin window and door products in the U.K. The U.K. headquarters was first established in 1994 as a sales office and has over the past 20 yrs. expanded in response to our loyal customer needs.

Marvin Architectural employs over 50 people including a nationwide sales force, site surveyors, in-house dedicated installation teams, in-house window and door design specialists, painters and replacement and refurbishment experts. This turn-key service to the customer is a crucial part of the Marvin Architectural philosophy combined with an experienced team, excellence of product and customisation of client’s needs.

The number of projects completed to date is over 2500 from one window installation to commercial projects of over 900 units+. Each product is custom designed for your unique specifications and each project is treated with the same attention to detail which is the hallmark of the Marvin Architectural team.