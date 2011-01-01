Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kontenta
Furniture & Accessories in Batley
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • After 12 years in the designer furniture market as a retailer we decided to expand our business into the growing online market. Kontenta was founded in 2011 and we have since become one of the largest online retailers of designer furniture in the UK.
    We are proud to sell an extensive range of high quality,  and 100% authentic designer furniture at affordable prices. We strive to be the cheapest retailer in the market and as such we offer a price match service. Our product range consists of well known contemporary furniture brands such as Kartell and Peressini Casa; as well as oak furniture manufacturers such as Clemence Richard and TCH Furniture; and home accessories from the likes of Alessi.

    Services
    Online Furniture Retailer
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Batley
    Address
    499 Bradford Road
    WF17 8LN Batley
    United Kingdom
    +44-8452930954 www.kontenta.co.uk
      Add SEO element