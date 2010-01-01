Raw Architecture Workshop is a young, award-winning, London-based studio, founded in 2010. Directors Christopher McHale and Graeme Laughlan’s core values include rigour, determination, ambition, entrepreneurialism, common sense, high production standards and the desire to stretch beyond the brief. The studio does not pursue any particular theories or styles through the work, but instead the focus is on solving problems and designing great buildings to work specifically for each client. Function definitely comes first. RAW was also selected for Wallpaper* Magazine 2014 Architects Directory – ‘a finely tuned index of the world’s best young architectural talent’.