DesignRaaga
Artists & Artisans in London
Projects

    Handcrafted Decorative Pillow, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Handcrafted Decorative Pillow, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Handcrafted Decorative Pillow, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Handcrafted Decorative Pillow
    Block Print Textile Collection, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga BedroomTextiles
    Block Print Textile Collection, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga BedroomTextiles
    Block Print Textile Collection, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga BedroomTextiles
    +4
    Block Print Textile Collection
    Kids Collection, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Kids Collection, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Kids Collection, DesignRaaga DesignRaaga BedroomTextiles
    +5
    Kids Collection
    Pottery Collection , DesignRaaga DesignRaaga KitchenBench tops
    Pottery Collection , DesignRaaga DesignRaaga KitchenBench tops
    Pottery Collection , DesignRaaga DesignRaaga KitchenBench tops
    +10
    Pottery Collection

    DesignRaaga.com is a homeware and lifestyle brand that offers a sophisticated edit of handcrafted and ethically sourced artisan crafts. Through our unique, one-0ff and and lovingly handmade pieces we aim to tell stories that bring beauty, colour and melody, which is what the sanskrit word ‘Raaga’ means. Skilled artisans from around the world, showcase their life’s dedicated training through these one of a kind pieces.

    The brand promotes fair trade and responsible sourcing.

    Services
    Handcrafted Artisan Crafts in Homeware and Accessories
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and Europe
    Address
    3, 218 Haverstock Hill
    NW32AE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-3300889635 www.designraaga.com
