DesignRaaga.com is a homeware and lifestyle brand that offers a sophisticated edit of handcrafted and ethically sourced artisan crafts. Through our unique, one-0ff and and lovingly handmade pieces we aim to tell stories that bring beauty, colour and melody, which is what the sanskrit word ‘Raaga’ means. Skilled artisans from around the world, showcase their life’s dedicated training through these one of a kind pieces.

The brand promotes fair trade and responsible sourcing.