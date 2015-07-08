Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Solardome Industries Limited
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Southampton
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
    itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
    itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
    +2
    itv's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh
    Solardome glasshouses, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
    Solardome glasshouses, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
    Solardome glasshouses, Solardome Industries Limited Solardome Industries Limited Modern garden
    +4
    Solardome glasshouses

    As a passionate and eco-friendly small, family business, Solardome Industries is dedicated to delivering innovate and versatile geodesic dome solutions for your garden, school or commercial project.  With glasshouses and dome buildings up to 25m diameter the possibilities are endless… from the ultimate greenhouse, outdoor dining area or spa, to an eco-house or skylight.

    Services
    Design manufacture and build of glass and aluminium geodesic glasshouses and dome buildings.
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Company awards
    • Green Apple Awards 2014, Green Champion 2014 in the Built Environment Construction 
    • FSB Worldpay UK Business Awards 2014, Highly Commended 
    • Natwest Venus Awards, Southampton 2014 , Green Business and Small Business finalists
    • RHS Chelsea flower show 2013—Gold medal winner
    Address
    Solardome Ind. Unit 4 ,Yeomans Industrial Park, Test Lane
    SO16 9JX Southampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-2380667890 www.solardome.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mark Burford
    9 months ago
    Sacralis Building company
    almost 7 years ago
    Vicente Fontes
    over 6 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element