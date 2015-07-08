As a passionate and eco-friendly small, family business, Solardome Industries is dedicated to delivering innovate and versatile geodesic dome solutions for your garden, school or commercial project. With glasshouses and dome buildings up to 25m diameter the possibilities are endless… from the ultimate greenhouse, outdoor dining area or spa, to an eco-house or skylight.
- Services
- Design manufacture and build of glass and aluminium geodesic glasshouses and dome buildings.
- Service areas
- worldwide
- Company awards
- Green Apple Awards 2014, Green Champion 2014 in the Built Environment Construction
- FSB Worldpay UK Business Awards 2014, Highly Commended
- Natwest Venus Awards, Southampton 2014 , Green Business and Small Business finalists
- RHS Chelsea flower show 2013—Gold medal winner
- Address
-
Solardome Ind. Unit 4 ,Yeomans Industrial Park, Test Lane
SO16 9JX Southampton
United Kingdom
+44-2380667890 www.solardome.co.uk