New House's history goes back to 1921 when Harold Stanier bought his first knitting machine. Today the company is well known for its highly distinctive homeware products, and is still run by the same family, operating from 300 year old buildings deep in rural Herefordshire.

Our products have either been created by in-house designers Charlotte, Melanie or Laura, or are vintage Swedish designs that have often been in continuous production since the 1950's.

All New House items are carefully made in the UK or Sweden.