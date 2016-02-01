Your browser is out-of-date.

Manooi
Lighting Designers in Budapest
Overview 30Projects (30) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (6)
Projects

    • Rio, Atoll, Linea Wall and Koi in a luxury apartement, Manooi Manooi Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Rio, Atoll, Linea Wall and Koi in a luxury apartement, Manooi Manooi Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Rio, Atoll, Linea Wall and Koi in a luxury apartement, Manooi Manooi Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    +4
    Rio, Atoll, Linea Wall and Koi in a luxury apartement
    Deep Sky, Ozero and Polaris in a luxurious apartment, Manooi Manooi Dining roomLighting
    Deep Sky, Ozero and Polaris in a luxurious apartment, Manooi Manooi Living roomLighting
    Deep Sky, Ozero and Polaris in a luxurious apartment, Manooi Manooi Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Deep Sky, Ozero and Polaris in a luxurious apartment
    Manooi in an award-winning project, Manooi Manooi Dining roomLighting Transparent
    Manooi in an award-winning project, Manooi Manooi Dining roomLighting Transparent
    Manooi in an award-winning project, Manooi Manooi Dining roomLighting Transparent
    +1
    Manooi in an award-winning project
    Birgit Otte Showroom – Linea and Ozero, Manooi Manooi BedroomLighting Multicolored
    Birgit Otte Showroom – Linea and Ozero, Manooi Manooi BedroomLighting Multicolored
    Birgit Otte Showroom – Linea and Ozero
    Office project with Halo and Artica, Manooi Manooi Modern bars & clubs Transparent
    Office project with Halo and Artica, Manooi Manooi Modern bars & clubs Transparent
    Office project with Halo and Artica, Manooi Manooi Modern bars & clubs Multicolored
    +1
    Office project with Halo and Artica
    Light up your lounge!, Manooi Manooi Dining roomLighting Multicolored
    Light up your lounge!, Manooi Manooi Dining roomLighting Multicolored
    Light up your lounge!, Manooi Manooi Living roomLighting Multicolored
    +2
    Light up your lounge!
    Show all 30 projects

    Our passion is light.

    Manooi is inspired by the natural light around us. As we design and manufacture custom-made crystal chandeliers our goal is to re-create this harmonious, positive natural light within individual homes and public buildings.

    Crystal is a beautiful material. It has been with us for centuries and remains one of the most widely used components for chandeliers for its unworldly quality of reflecting light. Over the years we have witnessed a continuously growing fondness in working with it. We hope to bring this joy to you and your environment as we ultimately believe that good design should make the world around us a more beautiful and harmonious place to live.

    Manooi Light Creations was founded by the artist/designer couple János Héder and Judit Zoltai. The company has been operating under their joint supervision. János has from the beginning been the lead designer for Manooi. The workshop is a cradle of creative activity where the hands of devoted

    Services
    Designing and manufacturing high-end and custom-made crystal chandeliers.
    Service areas
    Wordwide
    Company awards
    • Pegazus Award in 2013
    • Management Award 2016
    Address
    Apostol utca 13/b
    1023 Budapest
    Hungary
    +36-13362690 www.manooi.com

    Reviews

    Krisztián Kis
    Minőségi világítástechnika!
    9 months ago
    Dombi Alajos
    over 1 year ago
    Márk Simon
    Beautiful, unique crystal lamps!
    about 6 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
