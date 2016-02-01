Our passion is light.

Manooi is inspired by the natural light around us. As we design and manufacture custom-made crystal chandeliers our goal is to re-create this harmonious, positive natural light within individual homes and public buildings.

Crystal is a beautiful material. It has been with us for centuries and remains one of the most widely used components for chandeliers for its unworldly quality of reflecting light. Over the years we have witnessed a continuously growing fondness in working with it. We hope to bring this joy to you and your environment as we ultimately believe that good design should make the world around us a more beautiful and harmonious place to live.

Manooi Light Creations was founded by the artist/designer couple János Héder and Judit Zoltai. The company has been operating under their joint supervision. János has from the beginning been the lead designer for Manooi. The workshop is a cradle of creative activity where the hands of devoted