Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moroccan Bazaar
Online Shops in West London, Uk
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Private Villa, Morocco, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Private Villa, Morocco, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Private Villa, Morocco, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomLighting
    +2
    Private Villa, Morocco
    Private Residence, London , Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Private Residence, London , Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Private Residence, London , Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +2
    Private Residence, London
    Le Meridian Al Khobar Hotel, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Dining roomLighting
    Le Meridian Al Khobar Hotel, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Dining roomLighting
    Le Meridian Al Khobar Hotel, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Dining roomLighting
    Le Meridian Al Khobar Hotel
    Items for Sale - Tables , Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomSide tables & trays
    Items for Sale - Tables , Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomSide tables & trays
    Items for Sale - Tables , Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomSide tables & trays
    +4
    Items for Sale - Tables
    Four Seasons Hotel - Marrakech, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Four Seasons Hotel - Marrakech, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Four Seasons Hotel - Marrakech, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomSide tables & trays
    +6
    Four Seasons Hotel - Marrakech
    Items for Sale - Ceiling Lights and Pendants, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Dining roomLighting
    Items for Sale - Ceiling Lights and Pendants, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Items for Sale - Ceiling Lights and Pendants, Moroccan Bazaar Moroccan Bazaar Living roomLighting
    +6
    Items for Sale - Ceiling Lights and Pendants
    Show all 10 projects
    Services
    • Moroccan Bazaar creates authentic
    • quality spaces designed to your specifications.Whether you seek the very traditional Moroccan look or prefer a contemporary style
    • we create bespoke interiors. From traditional Riads to the luxurious 5 star hotels
    • by combining inspirational design with expert craftsmanship
    • we deliver the perfect result. Our experience working with leading international interior design and architects is unparalleled. From private residences to hotels and royal palaces
    • we’ve brought prestigious and ambitious projects to life.Whether your ambitions are large or small
    • we’ll give you the same level of dedication and attention to detail. A family firm with enduring values of honesty and integrity
    • we pride ourselves on openness and transparency. We never reveal our private clients to others
    • respecting their confidentiality at all times. We have a Fair Trade policy too. This ensures that our craftsmen are properly rewarded for their skills
    • hard work and dedication.
    • Show all 10 services
    Address
    Unit 2B and 2C, Kelvin Industrial Estate, Long Drive—Greenford
    UB6 8WA West London, Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085751818 www.moroccanbazaar.co.uk
      Add SEO element