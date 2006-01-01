Your browser is out-of-date.

in-toto Amersham
Kitchen Planners in Amersham
    Windmill Close
    Orchard Way
    Clean Lines in the Chalfonts
    Ellwood Rise
    in-toto Amersham
    Vinetrees

    in-toto Amersham has been located in Amersham-on-the-Hill since 2006 and during this time, has acquired an excellent reputation for superb design and outstanding customer service. Maree Dixon's prominent, high impact studio, is situated in the busy town centre, and has for years been welcoming customers through its doors. We showcase a stunning range of contemporary and more traditional kitchen styles, including a fabulous in-line window display in platinum blue matt glass.
    Whether you are on the look-out for a cosy, traditional kitchen or a handle-less kitchen which suits a more contemporary, minimalist lifestyle, you'll certainly find a style to inspire you at in-toto Amersham. Maree's aim is to provide a friendly but professional service, so, come on in - you can be sure of a warm welcome and some unique design ideas, which are as functional as they are eye-catching!

    Services
    kitchen design
    Service areas
    Buckinghamshire and Amersham
    Company awards
    • Winner of 2012 in-toto National Customer Service Award
    • Commended in 2014 KBSA Design Awards
    • UK Retail Sales, 3rd place, 2014
    Address
    23 Chesham Road
    HP6 5HN Amersham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494722799 www.intoto.co.uk/showrooms/view/amersham
    in-toto Kitchens Amersham is in the beautiful home county of Buckinghamshire. Our small but perfectly formed showroom boasts a range of displays showcasing the very latest in German and British-made kitchens.
    Feel free to browse through our store looking at our vast range of door styles, cabinet options, appliances, worktops and accessories. We will be delighted to work with you initially, by means of our free survey and design service, to design your perfect kitchen which suits both your lifestyle and budget. Indeed, it is our personal service that has resulted in the vast majority of our clients coming to us by means of personal recommendation.

    Reviews

    Franz priki
    over 5 years ago
    Ekaterina Valkova
    over 3 years ago
    mario gol
    Your head office needs to respond or this will be going further!
    almost 4 years ago
