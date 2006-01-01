in-toto Amersham has been located in Amersham-on-the-Hill since 2006 and during this time, has acquired an excellent reputation for superb design and outstanding customer service. Maree Dixon's prominent, high impact studio, is situated in the busy town centre, and has for years been welcoming customers through its doors. We showcase a stunning range of contemporary and more traditional kitchen styles, including a fabulous in-line window display in platinum blue matt glass.

Whether you are on the look-out for a cosy, traditional kitchen or a handle-less kitchen which suits a more contemporary, minimalist lifestyle, you'll certainly find a style to inspire you at in-toto Amersham. Maree's aim is to provide a friendly but professional service, so, come on in - you can be sure of a warm welcome and some unique design ideas, which are as functional as they are eye-catching!