Gae Whelan gained experience within an architectural practice early in her career, only to change tack completely and venture into the exciting and creative world of film and television production, which led to many years of extensive overseas travel where Gae captured and furthered her admiration of all architecture and design across many continents. This interest has directed her to finally expand her knowledge and become involved solely with interior design and in some cases integrating the outdoors for several projects.

Gae is based in Hawley, Surrey. Her eclectic taste, obtained from her travels, still manages to sustain her desire and enjoyment of exploring traditional and contemporary designs and materials abroad as well as at home. Her innovation and appreciation of colour, textures, natural fibres and products, along with a greener approach towards the environment that one lives whilst maintaining a balance of tradition, modern, über, urban and hi-tech advances.