The Hampshire Door Company
Doors in So51 0ql
    • Our solid timber doors are hand-made by us in Hampshire using traditional joinery techniques.  We offer a popular range of traditional and contemporary doors but we also design unique doors specifically to our clients requirements.  We specialise in front doors, other external doors as well as french doors and folding sliding doors.  

    Services
    Hand made front doors & external doors
    Service areas
    London and South and SO51 0QL
    Address
    The Old Poultry Shed, Upper Slackstead Farm, Farley Lane, Braishfield
    Romsey So51 0ql
    United Kingdom
    +44-1794874521 www.thehampshiredoorcompany.co.uk
