We Do Wood
Furniture & Accessories in Roskilde
    We Do Wood is based on the vision that eminent design and strict sustainability principles should go hand in hand.

    We believe that production aesthetics should never stand in the way of application aesthetics.

    We believe that functionality is the key, and that the product must be able to fit smoothly into people’s everyday lives.

    We believe in furniture that is created with respect for the environment all the way through.

    To us, sustainability is much more than style, material and production. We don’t see the concept of sustainability as a passing phase, we view it as our very foundation.

    Service areas
    Roskilde
    Address
    Universitetsparken 7
    4000 Roskilde
    United Kingdom
    www.wedowood.dk
