Zara Kitchen Design
Kitchen Planners in Wokingham
Mix of style - Classic Green Shaker and Modern
Mix of style - Classic Green Shaker and Modern
Mix of style - Classic Green Shaker and Modern
+4
Mix of style - Classic Green Shaker and Modern
Kitchen Storage
Kitchen Storage
Kitchen Storage
+19
Kitchen Storage
Bauformat Pamplona in high Gloss Moonlight Grey and London Toffee
Bauformat Pamplona in high Gloss Moonlight Grey and London Toffee
Bauformat Pamplona in high Gloss Moonlight Grey and London Toffee
+3
Bauformat Pamplona in high Gloss Moonlight Grey and London Toffee
Modern flat handless kitchen in Snow White and Rosewood
Modern flat handless kitchen in Snow White and Rosewood
Modern flat handless kitchen in Snow White and Rosewood
+1
Modern flat handless kitchen in Snow White and Rosewood
Modern Smooth Shaker in Hartforth Blue and Porcelain
Modern Smooth Shaker in Hartforth Blue and Porcelain
Modern Smooth Shaker in Hartforth Blue and Porcelain
+4
Modern Smooth Shaker in Hartforth Blue and Porcelain
Mix of Styles - modern and classic
Mix of Styles - modern and classic
Mix of Styles - modern and classic
+4
Mix of Styles - modern and classic
Show all 25 projects

We have over 20 years of experience designing kitchens which equips us with the skills and knowledge to create a design which is both beautiful and practical. We will completely transform your kitchen. All our kitchens are thought of as the heart of our client’s home. So, to have a space you can be proud of, a place to entertain friends and cook for your loved ones.


With ideas to suit all budgets and styles, choose us to create your ideal kitchen. Encompassing some of the leading brands in the industry from the UK and Germany, our kitchen ranges are sure to have something to suit you. All our kitchens are made to order and come rigid.


We commit spending time in getting to know your needs and provide a comprehensive design service. We will guide you through the design process whilst also listening to any ideas you have and helping bring them to life.


Call Zara Kitchen Design to find out how we can help with your new kitchen design.

Services
  • furniture
  • appliances
  • Worktops
  • Sinks and taps
  • Kitchen Design
  • English Kitchens
  • kitchen design
  • work surfaces
Service areas
  • Wokingham
  • Crowthorne
  • Reading
  • Fleet
  • Farnborough
  • Bracknell
  • Earley
  • Finchampstead
  • Shinfield
  • Twyford
  • Wargrave
  • Sonning
  • Berkshire
  • Surrey
  • Hampshire
Company awards
  • Winner 'Blum Young Designer Showcase’ 2012
  • Nominated ‘Neff Best Regional Kitchen Design up to £20,000’ 2013
  • Winner ‘in-toto Local PR Support’ 2013
  • Nominated ‘Neff Best Regional Kitchen Design up to £20,000’ 2013.
  • Winner ‘in-toto Local PR Support’ 2013.
  • Winner ‘in-toto Local Marketing Campaign’ 2014
Address
23 Peach Street
RG401XJ Wokingham
United Kingdom
+44-1189772856 www.zarakitchendesign.co.uk

Reviews

Paul Nolan
We're absolutely delighted with our new kitchen. The whole team were extremely polite and professional, from showroom to fitting. The cabinets are very high quality and the finish of the fitting is equally impressive. What pleased me most, was the initiative taken by Simon and his team to ensure we ended up with precisely the kitchen we wanted - this included being very proactive in both anticipating and solving issues as they arose, without us needing to worry - sometimes without us knowing the issues existed. It was such a positive experience that I recommended Zara Kitchen Design to my parents, and work is underway on their new kitchen as I type. Thank you Simon and team.
almost 3 years ago
John Robinson
Zara kitchens have installed our new kitchen as we asked for. The operation from start to finish was faultless from design through to installation. Zara Kitchen installation team were very professional, courteous and prompt. They also liaised with each other and kept us up to date. We are very pleased with the result and would recommend them to any one. Our thanks to Simon and Rubina
over 2 years ago
Muralidaran Sridhar
I would highly recommend Zara Kitchen for planning, designing and fitting new kitchen. Simon was flexible in his approach and have accommodated our requests and changes on a timely basis. We are extremely pleased with the overall quality of the fitting. I would like to thank him for the quick turn around time for the issues we encountered. Throughout the journey, Simon was honest and transparent to us on all aspects of the project. This helped us to plan our budget and availability.
over 2 years ago
