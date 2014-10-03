LK Trading Ltd, exclusive distributor of Icefery - plastic blocks - ideal for permanent or temporary project use.

Icefery is a revolutionary new concept to transform traditional building materials both at home or the office. Bringing a new aesthetic to previously boring or overlooked structural systems. Enabling walls, pillars, bars, room dividers or any conceivable structure to become semi-transparent and non-fragile. Icefery is modern alternative to glass blocks.