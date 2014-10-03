Your browser is out-of-date.

LK Trading ltd/ Icefery
Other Businesses in London
    Design space with Icefery!

    LK Trading Ltd, exclusive distributor of Icefery - plastic blocks - ideal for permanent or temporary project use.

    Icefery is a revolutionary new concept to transform traditional building materials both at home or the office. Bringing a new aesthetic to previously boring or overlooked structural systems. Enabling walls, pillars, bars, room dividers or any conceivable structure to become semi-transparent and non-fragile. Icefery is modern alternative to glass blocks.

    Services
    UK
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit D7, The Depot
    SW62AD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086179750 www.icefery.com
