SoFarSoNear
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    AMT Coffee, Great Britain
    AMT Coffee, Great Britain
    AMT Coffee, Great Britain, SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Modern bars & clubs
    AMT Coffee, Great Britain
    Carlton Baglioni Hotel, Milan
    Carlton Baglioni Hotel, Milan , SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Classic airports
    Carlton Baglioni Hotel, Milan , SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Classic airports
    Carlton Baglioni Hotel, Milan
    Private Residences -Milan
    Private Residences -Milan, SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Modern walls & floors
    Private Residences -Milan, SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Modern walls & floors
    Private Residences -Milan
    Villa Alexandra, CANNES
    Villa Alexandra, CANNES , SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Modern living room
    Villa Alexandra, CANNES , SoFarSoNear SoFarSoNear Modern bathroom
    +7
    Villa Alexandra, CANNES

    SoFarSoNear is a young company operating in the high-end market for interiors. Driven by a constant search for new and exciting materials, SoFar/SoNear offers a wide range of fabric and rugs for interiors. From the very beginning the offer was marked by the proposal of innovative home textiles, felts and carpets complying with standards of sustainable development. The idea was to inject a little Italian style into the all too often rather style free arena of traditional handcraft.

    Services
    fabric
    Service areas
    • London
    • UK
    • Italy
    • International worldwide
    Address
    19 Grosvenor Place
    SW1X 7HT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072357599 www.sofarsonear.co.uk
