Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
House Interiors and Gifts Ltd
Online Shops in Knutsford
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Our style is best described as relaxed industrial living and our
    love of mixing vintage with the contemporary can be seen throughout our online store. We're constantly working hard to source and hand pick new and exciting products to add to our ever growing collection of gifts and homewares. Finding the right gift can sometimes prove to be difficult but we’re sure you’ll find just what you are looking for at The Little House Shop.

    Service areas
    Knutsford
    Address
    16 WOODLANDS DRIVE
    WA168DF Knutsford
    United Kingdom
    +44-1565331460 www.thelittlehouseshop.co.uk
      Add SEO element