polly granville ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    Polly Granville is a bespoke upholstery studio committed to restoring and reinventing old pieces of furniture. Using innovative detailing and beautiful fabrics they can upholster unusual frames to create extraordinary and contemporary pieces.

    Each chair frames is chosen for its individuality and style. It is then sympathetically restored and reinterpreted by stripping it right back and carefully re-building it, layer by layer using modern or traditional methods. Collaborating with specialist craftspeople who share the passion of keeping traditional skills alive, each piece created is utterly unique.

    They work with Interior Designers, Architects and private clients on projects that are tailor made for an individual space and budget.

    With an eye for the unusual and a meticulous attention to detail each project becomes a functional work of art: be it large insects laser cut in felt nestled onto the back of chairs, Sultans’ heads digitally printed in velvet staring out at you or 450 miniature shell buttons hand sewn onto wool you will be surprised and delighted by the twists given to each piece.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    86 Harborough Road
    sw16 2xw London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7723326524 www.pollygranville.com

    Reviews

    Ceri
    Polly is an artist and her work is amazing. She not only knows what looks good but what is practical as well. Aside from her upholstery she very organised with drop offs and/or collections.
    2 months ago
    Francesca Calise
    When I approached Polly to work on my furniture, I knew immediately that she was THE right person. I needed to give new life to pieces that belonged to my mother, to feel them as “mine”. Polly understood it perfectly and suggested fabrics that caught my spirit. We worked in a way that allowed me to feel the fabrics and colours, and that led to the most beautiful armchairs and chairs that I ever dreamed of. Her work is simply amazing.
    4 months ago
    kate beales
    Polly's work is absolutely brilliant! Over the years she has revived some very old and worn out furniture for us, and made our chairs and sofas look absolutely stunning. She is warm, helpful and creative - and always totally sympathetic to our needs. I knew I was in safe and reliable hands from start to finish.
    3 months ago
