Polly Granville is a bespoke upholstery studio committed to restoring and reinventing old pieces of furniture. Using innovative detailing and beautiful fabrics they can upholster unusual frames to create extraordinary and contemporary pieces.

Each chair frames is chosen for its individuality and style. It is then sympathetically restored and reinterpreted by stripping it right back and carefully re-building it, layer by layer using modern or traditional methods. Collaborating with specialist craftspeople who share the passion of keeping traditional skills alive, each piece created is utterly unique.

They work with Interior Designers, Architects and private clients on projects that are tailor made for an individual space and budget.

With an eye for the unusual and a meticulous attention to detail each project becomes a functional work of art: be it large insects laser cut in felt nestled onto the back of chairs, Sultans’ heads digitally printed in velvet staring out at you or 450 miniature shell buttons hand sewn onto wool you will be surprised and delighted by the twists given to each piece.