Green Decore
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Luxury Wool Rugs
    Green-Decore sells beautiful furnishings with strong ecological values at the company’s core. We sell outdoor/indoor rugs, benches, cushions and poufs made from recycled polypropylene plastic and recycled sari silk. This material would otherwise have ended up in a landfill, but instead is decorating the homes and gardens of our customers. Our styles and colours have been inspired by the Far East, bold geometric shapes and the tranquil comfort of the home.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Pinner
    HA5 2BA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7908808703 www.green-decore.com
