Green-Decore sells beautiful furnishings with strong ecological values at the company’s core. We sell outdoor/indoor rugs, benches, cushions and poufs made from recycled polypropylene plastic and recycled sari silk. This material would otherwise have ended up in a landfill, but instead is decorating the homes and gardens of our customers. Our styles and colours have been inspired by the Far East, bold geometric shapes and the tranquil comfort of the home.