Castle Builders
Home Builders in Warminster
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Eco House, Box, Castle Builders Castle Builders Modern houses
    Eco House, Box

    Small family run business with over 30 years of experience.  We carry out all aspects of building work.  From smaller works through to New Builds.  Whether your job is large or small we pride ourselves on giving you that personal touch.   

    Services
    • New Build
    • Extensions
    • Renovations
    • Listed Properties
    Service areas
    • Warminster
    • Frome
    • Bath
    • Trowbridge
    • Bradford-on-Avon
    • Westbury
    Address
    38 Upper Marsh Road
    BA12 9PN Warminster
    United Kingdom
    +44-1985217620 www.castlebuilderswarminster.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nick Suter
    over 3 years ago
    Devon Stamford
    Excellent services of course
    over 2 years ago
    Victoria Milne
    a driver for this company has just cut me up while leaving a roundabout, as he nearly hit the front of my car I beeped my horn. he then chose the slam on his breaks. I'm not sure why he found this funny when I had my 5 year old daughter in the car.
    about 3 years ago
