Wallpapered
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
    Wallpapered specialise in creating custom printed wallpaper, printed to the exact size you require, reducing cost while still being sustainable for the environment. We print onto a premium non woven paper with a "paste the wall" application, so it is easy for the customer to apply the paper to their wall themselves without requiring a specialist wallpaper installer. Choose from our wide range of Map wallpaper, Antique Map wallpaper, Textures wallpaper and Children's wallpaper or even print your own photo/image onto wallpaper.

    Services
    wallpaper printing and artwork design
    Service areas
    • London
    • London. UK
    • USA
    • worldwide
    Address
    SW1P 3QE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072224620 www.wallpapered.com
