The Wall Panelling Company are one of the leading companies in the UK specialising in every aspect of wall panelling.

Our panelling mouldings can be handcrafted by your our own carpentry teams, or we can arrange our installers, who are all approved by The Wall Panelling Company.

Wall panels are a unique style of decorating and any wall can be made to re-capture a period in time, when panelling was the most elegant way to decorate a home or an office.