The Wall Panelling Company
Other Businesses in Loughton, UK
    Panelled Hallway, The Wall Panelling Company The Wall Panelling Company Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Panelled Hallway, The Wall Panelling Company The Wall Panelling Company Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Panelled Hallway, The Wall Panelling Company The Wall Panelling Company Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Panelled Hallway
    Heritage Wall Panels in Entrance Hallway, The Wall Panelling Company The Wall Panelling Company Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Heritage Wall Panels in Entrance Hallway
    Artizo Walnut Wall Panels , The Wall Panelling Company The Wall Panelling Company Modern study/office
    Artizo Walnut Wall Panels

    The Wall Panelling Company are one of the leading companies in the UK specialising in every aspect of wall panelling.
    Our panelling mouldings can be  handcrafted by your our own carpentry teams, or we can arrange our installers, who are all approved by The Wall Panelling Company. 

    Wall panels are a unique style of decorating and any wall can be made to re-capture a period in time, when panelling was the most elegant way to decorate a home or an office.

    Services
    • Wall Panelling
    • Radiator cabinets & Bespoke Joinery
    • Panel Mouldings
    Service areas
    • Greater London & Hertfordshire
    • Essex
    • Central London.
    • EPPING
    • Surrey & London
    • Loughton
    • UK
    Company awards
    Guild Of Master Craftsmen
    Address
    Old Station Road
    IG10 4PL Loughton, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000776339 www.thewallpanellingcompany.co.uk
