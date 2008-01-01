Keith Williams Architects was founded in 2001 since when it has been recipient of over 35 major design awards including numerous Civic Trust, RIBA and RIAI Awards.

The firm enjoys a considerable reputation for the architectural excellence of its projects, has twice been named BD Public Building Architect of the Year and twice nominated for the Stirling Prize.

The firm works across a broad range of sectors for public and private clients including private house , museum, art gallery, library, civic and performing arts buildings.

Keith Williams is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts and a member of both the Royal Institute of British Architects and the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland. In 2009 Keith was made Honorary Visiting Professor of Architecture at Zhengzhou University, China.

He is a National Design Review Panel member at Design Council CABE, co-chair of Design South East and Deputy Chair of the Civic Trust Awards National Panel.