andy martin architects is a new generation architecture practice. A high energy, active and dynamic practice blending youth with experience, creativity with control.

ama firmly believes that architecture deserves a holistic approach. The design of projects, aims to become a ‘gesamtkunstwerk’, a totally integrated work of art, with interior design, furnishings, equipment and selected art pieces receiving equally dedicated consideration to become a cohesive whole.

The studio is a multidisciplinary space that integrates architects, interior designers, furniture, lighting, and product designers. The practice’s insight and breadth of knowledge extends to all the aspects of architecture and design in order to create thoughtful constructions. ama believes in the use of research as a tool to achieve the best design quality and results.

ama’s unique design identity is known worldwide for the use of bright and dark spaces, and the ability to play with natural light and experiment through the use of different materials. The ultimate objective is to translate human aspirations into built realities. andy martin architects was established in an extremely competitive market and continues to grow thanks to its interminable desire of improvement.

andy martin architects is responsible for the creation and evolution of London’s popular restaurants such as ISOLA, QUO VADIS and MASH. The studio has worked in collaboration with London’s most renowned entrepreneurs and chefs: Oliver Peyton, Chris Corbin, Jeremy King and the Hart Brothers. ama has also worked on high end residential projects for celebrities and prominent British and international entrepreneurs. The practice has further completed numerous influential projects internationally, from Casablanca to Beirut, from Greece to Australia and California.

ama creative influence and variety has received important International Awards such as Winner Best Interior Design, Time Out Eating and Drinking Awards 2000, Winner Best New Restaurant, Evening Standard Restaurant Awards 2001; Restaurant Of The year, Which Good Food Guide, 2009; Winner best Lighting - Restaurants and Bars Design Awards 2011.