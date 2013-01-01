Your browser is out-of-date.

YOOP Architects Ltd
Architects in London
    • YOOP is a people focused architectural service providing a seamless way of achieving your development needs. Architectural service for real people and businesses.

    London based with Global reach. Current projects in Cairo, Bahamas, Miami, Quebec Canada, UK

    Services
    Prime Residential
    Service areas
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    • Quebec
    • Cairo
    • Bahamas
    • Miami
    Company awards
    Uk Housing Awards 2013, Evening Standard Property Awards 2013—Eco Living
    Address
    37-41 Church Road
    HA7 4AA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089546291 www.yooparchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jennifer Kemmeter
    Yoop Architects have been outstanding to work with. They've been incredibly quick at delivering top-quality design, communicating effectively and professionally with the planning office to a successful outcome in a London conservation area, and introducing value-adding ideas to the renovation. We are combining two flats into a maisonette and adding an extension at the upper level, which requires a full house re-format. Our architect at Yoop made several suggestions which we hadn't thought of, which will make the home more comfortable as well as increase the property value. The team have also linked us up with the structural engineering, builders and interior design service companies we need to take the design to reality. We couldn't be happier with our experience working with Martin and Gordon and highly recommend the firm.
    5 months ago
    May A
    An absolutely fantastic team. We had a house renovation, rear, side, and loft extension on our hands and they made the process effortless. Martin and Roberto are very responsive, polite and go out of their way to help. Our project is in a conservation area which means the design phase is that much more complicated, but they managed to achieve an approval in a timely manner. Gordon oversees the whole project from beginning to end which adds an extra layer of communication and direction. Can't praise them enough.
    7 months ago
    Simon Porter
    I have known Gordon through business for some years, with many mutual clients and finally got round to using him for a personal project and couldn’t be happier. The brief was listened to, improved upon and we got the required planning first time round. Both him and Roberto have been a pleasure to deal with. Would highly recommend and use again without a second thought!
    9 months ago
