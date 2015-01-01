Langlea Garden Design

& Construction of Hove, East Sussex have built a reputation for creating inspirational, innovative and unique gardens.

The company ethos WHERE IDEAS GROW reflects a dedication to work closely with clients to grow the roots of initial ideas into a garden design that defies the imagination.

Langlea have enjoyed national recognition including awards from the RHS, Society of Garden Designers and the Landscape Institute. Their work has been featured in publications such as Homes and Gardens magazine, The Garden Design Journal and Latest Homes magazine.