Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
FALCHI INTERIORS LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Datchet
Overview 5Projects (5) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • London - Private Residence, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Classic style living room
    London - Private Residence, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Classic style dining room
    London - Private Residence, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Classic style living room
    +10
    London - Private Residence
    Richmond, Surrey - Private Residence, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Modern dining room
    Richmond, Surrey - Private Residence, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Modern living room
    Richmond, Surrey - Private Residence, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Modern living room
    +3
    Richmond, Surrey - Private Residence
    Town House In Buckinghamshire, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD
    Town House In Buckinghamshire, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD
    Town House In Buckinghamshire, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD
    +8
    Town House In Buckinghamshire
    BESPOKE FURNITURE & UPHOLSTERY, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Living roomStorage
    BESPOKE FURNITURE & UPHOLSTERY, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    BESPOKE FURNITURE & UPHOLSTERY, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +5
    BESPOKE FURNITURE & UPHOLSTERY
    London Mews House, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    London Mews House, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    London Mews House, FALCHI INTERIORS LTD FALCHI INTERIORS LTD Modern style bedroom
    +19
    London Mews House

    Falchi Interiors, the home of tailor made design with a 'little bit of glamour. With 20 years of design experience, Marion Falchi has established a reputation for creating beautiful bespoke interiors. Offering a personalized service is "the best part of the job" and creating interiors that go beyond the client's expectations is exactly what design is all about. Her eclectic mix has identified her as a designer who 'works out of the trend', creating something unique for each client.

     At the Falchi Studio we design for the residential and commercial sector, our projects range from luxury hotel barges across Europe to residential properties in the Capitol and Home Counties, along with some special oversees commissions!

    Within the Falchi team we have architects, contractors, garden specialists, we also work with clients own Contractors, whatever the requirement our service is from design to completion’.

    Bespoke interiors need visualisation and the use of CAD, 3D rendering and Photoshop help the vision become reality. Working with architectural plans, our forte is spatial and technical planning and our wealth of knowledge enables us to design the best possible layout for any project.

    Bespoke Collections.........Finding the perfect furniture is sometimes very difficult; over the years we have manufactured and designed bespoke upholstery and joinery items, headboards, sofas, tables................... many fabulous pieces! We are launching our ‘Falchi Favourites’ available in a variety of finishes, colours and sizes!

    At the Falchi Studio we work on every project together, ensuring continuity and creativity.........Our Ethos........Always think of the client and their needs and give them more than they thought possible!

    Services
    • Full Interior Design Service
    • Turn Key Operation
    • Design and Build
    Service areas
    Home Counties and London
    Address
    The Studio, 25 Slough Road
    SL3 9AP Datchet
    United Kingdom
    +44-7960414638 www.falchiinteriors.com
    Legal disclosure

    We make and design our own Soft Furnishings, Upholstery, Furniture! Made to measure just for you !!

    Reviews

    Mr S
    Ahead of a project I met with several BIID accredited interior designers including Falchi interiors. The owner Marion attended our property with a colleague. Marion described herself as "Marmite", which turned out to be an excuse to behave in a pretentious and rude manner playing up to all the worst cliches associated with interior designers. She spent the visit walking around our property pointing out how awful everything was. I should have been offended but her manner were so over the top it was almost comedic. She followed up with some quotes and a call during which I explained I would not be working with her and politely pointed out that her time fee cost alone was 3.5 x that of others I had received (including one from an award winning central london designer); her attitude turned defensive as she tried to justify this fee with extremely weak arguments. In terms of working practices, Falchi interiors represents a bygone era of interior designers and reminds me of everything that used to be bad about the industry. Thankfully my experience showed me there are many other far more professional, transparent and better interior designers out there and we had a great experience with one such firm of professionals. Unless you want an overpriced and trite service, I suggest you try someone else.
    9 months ago
    AGNIESZKA KAMIONKA
    “By profession I am a builder and as a builder I help other people make their homes, but when it comes to my home before I completed it I asked Marion from Falchi Interiors to help me. We made some adjustments to the plans, taking out a wall and adding bi-fold doors, and then planned how the rooms would work together. Marion suggested some things – bespoke joinery storage, concealed coat closets and sliding doors to separate the rooms for example - that I would never have thought of.”
    11 months ago
    Eben Roos
    Falchi designed the perfect layout for our new home. Would certainly recommend them to anyone looking for layout or interior design professionals
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element