Legal disclosure

Exceptional design is a key priority at Hampton Conservatories

Ltd. Not only do we believe our designers are the best in the business, but the numerous design awards we have won, judged by industry experts, provide independent verification of our exceptionally high standards.

Hampton Conservatories Ltd has been a consistent winner of the design awards at the Chelsea Flower Show for the last 8 years in a row, in fact, every year that we have exhibited at Chelsea to date. Hampton Conservatories has also won top awards at the Glassex Show – the principal conservatory exhibition in the UK. Judges comments included that Hampton Conservatories’ designs were: “exceptional in every respect”, and demonstrated “imagination, creativity and commitment to detail that sets new standards.”