Echo Living combines innovative, contemporary design with craftsmanship to create exceptionally beautiful, off-grid, small buildings. Exquisitely designed and hand built with a cabinetmakers precision and sensibility, our small timber buildings and eco pods are individually designed and built to order, off-site at our workshop in Galloway, Scotland and are at the core of a concept which aims to promote elegance and efficiency in sustainable, small scale living.The buildings leave the workshop complete with all fixtures fittings and finishes, and are transported to their new sites across the UK and the rest of Europe, where they are ready to move into within days of their arrival. With a depth of experience across a range of architectural, interior and furniture design, building and cabinetmaking skills, our team has the skills not only to establish a creative brief, unlock the potential of any site and design a unique solution for our clients, but also to take direct control of the entire building process, from planning applications to the design and construction of the building, interior design to hand built furniture; our involvement at every stage of the design and build process allows us to create unique and imaginative solutions and guarantees each of our buildings will be built sustainably with care.