Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Echo Living
Designers in Dg7 3aj
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Brockloch Bothy, Echo Living Echo Living Modern kitchen
    Brockloch Bothy

    Echo Living combines innovative, contemporary design with craftsmanship to  create exceptionally beautiful, off-grid, small buildings. Exquisitely designed and hand built  with a cabinetmakers precision and sensibility, our small timber buildings and eco pods are individually designed and  built to order, off-site at our workshop in Galloway, Scotland and are  at the core of a concept which aims to promote elegance and efficiency in sustainable, small scale living.The buildings  leave the workshop complete with all fixtures fittings and finishes, and are transported to their new sites across the UK and the rest of  Europe, where they are ready to move into within days of their arrival.  With  a depth of experience across a range of architectural, interior and furniture design, building and cabinetmaking skills, our team has the skills not only to establish a creative brief,  unlock the potential of any site and design a unique solution for our clients, but also to take direct control of the  entire building process,  from planning applications to the design and  construction of the building,  interior  design  to  hand built furniture; our involvement at every stage of the design and build process  allows us to create unique and imaginative  solutions and guarantees each of our buildings will be built   sustainably with care.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Timber Construction
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Cabinetmaking.
    Service areas
    UK & Europe
    Company awards
    Theme Best Interior 2003 & 2004; Scottish Edge Business Awards 2014; Best of Houzz (Design) 2015
    Address
    Units 2&3, Clarebrand Industrial Estate
    Castle Douglas Dg7 3aj
    United Kingdom
    +44-1556503858 www.echoliving.co.uk

    Reviews

    John Robinson
    Truly inspirational
    8 months ago
    James Edgar
    about 1 year ago
    Steve Robinson
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element