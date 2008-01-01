Patrick Bradley Architects who work closely with our clients to design exceptional buildings, anything from small renovations to bespoke homes to public buildings. The practice also has a vast experience of conservation projects since it was established 2008.

Patrick Bradley Architects are Award Winning Architects who have become one of UK’s most exciting architects, who specialises in contemporary sustainable architecture and bespoke houses.

On the completion of the ‘Grillagh Water House’ which was constructed of Shipping containers that featured on Grand Designs Channel 4, he has been one of the most sot after architects worldwide and has been offer commissions to design bespoke houses in over 52 counties.

Patrick Bradley Architects now operates all across the UK and Ireland designing bespoke contemporary architecture with offices based in Maghera (County Derry), and London.