Space Innovation Ltd
Paint & Wall Coverings in Richmond
    • A London based design & print studio specialising in digitally printed, custom WALL COVERINGS and MURALS.         

    In-house services range from conceptual design development through to one-off special projects or small-batch production runs for concept and brand projects.

    Recent projects include reproduction of period wallpapers for the TV & Film industry and large format, site specific murals for hotel and restaurant application.

    Services
    Design & Print
    Service areas
    UK & Global
    Address
    43 Paradise Road
    TW9 1SA Richmond
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089409685 www.spaceinnovation.co.uk
