Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Asia Dragon Furniture from London
Furniture & Accessories in United Kingdom
Overview 57Projects (57) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cuba Cube Oak Furniture, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomStorage
    Cuba Cube Oak Furniture, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Cuba Cube Oak Furniture, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Dining roomTables
    +50
    Cuba Cube Oak Furniture
    Chinese Tableware ~ Teapot Sets, Rice Bowls and Sake Jars, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdHomewares
    Chinese Tableware ~ Teapot Sets, Rice Bowls and Sake Jars, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdHomewares
    Chinese Tableware ~ Teapot Sets, Rice Bowls and Sake Jars, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdHomewares
    +12
    Chinese Tableware ~ Teapot Sets, Rice Bowls and Sake Jars
    Shoji Screen Room Dividers, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
    Shoji Screen Room Dividers, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
    Shoji Screen Room Dividers, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
    +7
    Shoji Screen Room Dividers
    Futon Sofa Beds, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Futon Sofa Beds, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Futon Sofa Beds, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomSofas & armchairs
    +15
    Futon Sofa Beds
    Oriental Chinese Table Lamps, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Oriental Chinese Table Lamps, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Oriental Chinese Table Lamps, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +81
    Oriental Chinese Table Lamps
    Olten Oak Furniture, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomShelves
    Olten Oak Furniture, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomShelves
    Olten Oak Furniture, Asia Dragon Furniture from London Asia Dragon Furniture from London Living roomShelves
    +40
    Olten Oak Furniture
    Show all 57 projects

    We are one of the leading home shopping companies for the highest quality, unique and exclusive furniture and accessories from Asia.

    Since we realised the desire for high quality and unique furniture and accessories for our exclusive customers, we created in 2004 the globally recognised company Asia Dragon with headquarters in London and branches in Hong Kong and Bangkok.

    The target of our company, was and is always is, to provide the most exclusive and unique furniture. Therefore our selected suppliers in China, Thailand and India have to fulfill a number of criteria to satisfy our specifications in the area of handmade production, quality of the material used and best quality finishes. Since the environment is important to all of us, most materials used are environmentally friendly. To meet this specification we control and observe the production standards on a permanent basis and thus create furniture with a long lasting high value, outstanding quality. A masterpiece in your home for your satisfaction.

    We chose the way of on-line home shopping to provide furniture to customers on a world-wide basis. Our success has shown us that we are on the right, future orientated, track to motivate our cherished customers to purchase our furniture and accessories.

    Most of our furniture is not a mass production product, they are limited edition, and we frequently update our collections.

    The furniture is shipped in a direct way in the shortest possible time according to our terms & conditions.

    We deliver to the United Kingdo, European Union and United States.

    Services
    Vente aménagement et maison
    Service areas
    France
    Address
    2 Grange Road
    LS10 1SX United Kingdom
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273741458 www.asiadragon.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    © · Asia Dragon UK

      Add SEO element