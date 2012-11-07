We're specialists in contract wallcoverings and our world revolves around colour, pattern and texture. We believe wallcovering can transform a space and we're dedicated to delivering outstanding product and service. We work with manufacturers who create stunning products, and are willing to take risks and lead the way in technology.

In parallel we work with designers and architects who want to create beautiful interiors and look to us for ideas. It’s a perfect partnership and we're lucky. Since we started in 1964 our designs have graced the walls of thousands of hotels, offices and commercial spaces… Our R & D team are continuously exploring new ideas and design trends to bring highly useable, innovative product to market. We encourage design students and newcomers to our industry to learn about our product, and we offer support and training to clients - both specifiers and decorating contractors.