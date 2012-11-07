Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tektura Wallcoverings
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bespoke map wallcoverings, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Eclectic style clinics
    Bespoke map wallcoverings, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Eclectic style clinics
    Bespoke map wallcoverings, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Country style bars & clubs
    +4
    Bespoke map wallcoverings
    Dry-erase wallcoverings, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    Dry-erase wallcoverings, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Dry-erase wallcoverings, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    +8
    Dry-erase wallcoverings
    Digitally printed bespoke wallcoverings and window graphics, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Digitally printed bespoke wallcoverings and window graphics, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Digitally printed bespoke wallcoverings and window graphics, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +7
    Digitally printed bespoke wallcoverings and window graphics
    Moods, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Moods, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Moods, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +11
    Moods
    Nomadics, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Nomadics, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Nomadics, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +16
    Nomadics
    Van Gogh, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Van Gogh, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Van Gogh, Tektura Wallcoverings Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +26
    Van Gogh
    Show all 8 projects

    We're specialists in contract wallcoverings and our world revolves around colour, pattern and texture. We believe wallcovering can transform a space and we're dedicated to delivering outstanding product and service. We work with manufacturers who create stunning products, and are willing to take risks and lead the way in technology. 

    In parallel we work with designers and architects who want to create beautiful interiors and look to us for ideas.  It’s a perfect partnership and we're lucky.  Since we started in 1964 our designs have graced the walls of thousands of hotels, offices and commercial spaces… Our R & D team are continuously exploring new ideas and design trends to bring highly useable, innovative product to market.   We encourage design students and newcomers to our industry to learn about our product, and we offer support and training to clients - both specifiers and decorating contractors.

    Services
    • wallcoverings
    • dry-erase solutions
    • bespoke wallcoverings and window graphics
    Service areas
    UK and Ireland and London
    Address
    34 Harbour Exchange Square
    E14 9GE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2075363300 www.tektura.com

    Reviews

    sergio sergnese
    over 4 years ago
      Add SEO element