Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Land of Zug
Flooring in Manchester
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Zugs, The Land of Zug The Land of Zug Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Zugs, The Land of Zug The Land of Zug Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Zugs, The Land of Zug The Land of Zug Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    +7
    Zugs

    Crawling and exploring. Toddling and tumbling. Kids spend all of their time on the floor. So here at Land of Zug we think children should have a fantastical floor space with a rug that’s not only fun to play on, but is soft and durable enough for all of their playtimes.

    Our rugs – or Zugs as we call them – are lovingly and individually hand-made from the highest quality wool, and we’ll work with you to create exciting designs in lovely bright colours. So each unique creation will spark little imaginations, as well as look magical in playrooms, nurseries and bedrooms.

    Services
    Rug design
    Service areas
    global and Manchester
    Address
    M25 3HU Manchester
    United Kingdom
    thelandofzug.com
      Add SEO element