This collection of wallpaper is a celebration of childhood holidays spent fishing and picnicking by the lakes of northern Sweden at the summer house of my grandparents, Astrid and Rudolf.
When visiting their home for a final farewell, I discovered tantalizing remnants of vintage Scandinavian wallpapers, hidden beneath plaster and paint. Inspired by these long-lost, antique fragments, I created my own modern designs with patterns and a colour palette reminiscent of long sunny days spent gathering wild berries and flowers.
