Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Astrid &amp; Rudolf
Paint & Wall Coverings in Sw6 2ad
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Astrid & Rudolf Wallpaper, Astrid & Rudolf Astrid & Rudolf Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Astrid & Rudolf Wallpaper
    Elisabet Stripe ELS02 Guld, Astrid & Rudolf Astrid & Rudolf Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Elisabet Stripe ELS02 Guld

    This collection of wallpaper is a celebration of childhood holidays spent fishing and picnicking by the lakes of northern Sweden at the summer house of my grandparents, Astrid and Rudolf.

    When visiting their home for a final farewell, I discovered tantalizing remnants of vintage Scandinavian wallpapers, hidden beneath plaster and paint. Inspired by these long-lost, antique fragments, I created my own modern designs with patterns and a colour palette reminiscent of long sunny days spent gathering wild berries and flowers.

    Service areas
    SW6 2AD
    Address
    London Sw6 2ad
    United Kingdom
    +44-7801982438 www.astridandrudolf.co.uk
      Add SEO element