Extraordinary creativity and experimentation in the field of marble processing and magnification of Made in Italy, Kreoo realizes furniture items with high design level for bathroom, living and garden, both for contract and home.

Kreoo creates an unexplored dimension of the marble item managing in exalting its sensual and secret soul. Marble is combined with wood, Murano glass, and metals. | Kreoo ventures in new thicknesses, waves and shapes | it experiments new materials | looks for new functionalities.

The company proposes a wide collection; flexible systems declined in high seduction pieces that in some cases become icon of the brand itself.

Precise, innovative and careful is the choice of materials: a sort of color chart the prefers nuance of white, grey, black; it lights up with flashes of green, blue, red; it reveals Onyx and Sodalithe, unique and refined shades.