Westbury Garden Rooms
Architects in South Woodham Ferrers
Reviews (9)
    • Roof Lanterns , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory
    Roof Lanterns , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Roof Lanterns , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory
    Roof Lanterns
    Spacious Luxury Orangery , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Wood Beige
    Spacious Luxury Orangery , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern dining room Wood Beige
    Spacious Luxury Orangery , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Wood Beige
    Spacious Luxury Orangery
    Traditional Conservatory , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Rustic style conservatory Wood Green
    Traditional Conservatory , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Classic style conservatory Wood Green
    Traditional Conservatory , Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Classic style conservatory Wood Green
    Traditional Conservatory
    Basement renovation. Orangery, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Wood Grey
    Basement renovation. Orangery, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Minimalist conservatory Wood Grey
    Basement renovation. Orangery, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Wood
    Basement renovation. Orangery
    Spacious Orangery in Cambridge, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Wood
    Spacious Orangery in Cambridge, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Beige
    Spacious Orangery in Cambridge, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory Wood Beige
    Spacious Orangery in Cambridge
    Contemporary Kitchen Garden Room, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory
    Contemporary Kitchen Garden Room, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory
    Contemporary Kitchen Garden Room, Westbury Garden Rooms Westbury Garden Rooms Modern conservatory
    Contemporary Kitchen Garden Room
    Over thepast 25 years Westbury Garden Rooms have established an impressive reputation for creating stunning timber glazed orangeries, with a premium finish, durability and longevity in both design and product. 

    Stylish and functional, these modern portrayals of an orangery make a beautiful and versatile room, sure to become the hub of family life.

    With a combination of timber, glass and masonry, an orangery is built to last, with a roof lantern as its showpiece providing natural light and sky views.

    Westbury understand that it is of paramount importance that an orangery, even more so than a general building, should be well balanced with good proportion and scale.

    Services
    Full turnkey or supply & install bespoke Garden rooms
    Service areas
    • Essex
    • &all across the UK
    • South Woodham Ferrers
    Company awards
    Investors in people Silver Award
    Address
    Westbury Garden Rooms Ltd
    CM3 5XJ South Woodham Ferrers
    United Kingdom
    +44-1245326500 www.westburygardenrooms.com

    Altan Bodur
    Westbury Garden Rooms did an excellent job to our extension, about 6 years ago. We love it !. By-folding doors and lanterns were so good the next year our son had his house done by Westbury and two years later my daughter and her neighbour had garden rooms by Westbury. They are very good and professional. Recently we had a little problem with the glass, l reported it. They changed it immediately with no charge. That is what l call after sale service !... After 6 years..... I have no hesitation to recommend Westbury Garden rooms to anyone.
    about 1 year ago
    Frank Morris
    Amazing Company!! I couldn't be happier with the job they did for us.
    11 months ago
    Jillaine Watson
    Our Westbury Garden Room was completed a few years ago and we have been absolutely thrilled with it. It has literally brought the sunshine in. The whole process was incredibly smooth and the team really cared about every aspect of design and delivery. As a result, we have a home that feels magazine worthy.
    11 months ago
