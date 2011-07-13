Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Birdtables.org.uk
Online Shops in Ox10 0bd
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Contemporary Designer Bird Tables, Birdtables.org.uk Birdtables.org.uk Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
    Contemporary Designer Bird Tables, Birdtables.org.uk Birdtables.org.uk Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
    Contemporary Designer Bird Tables, Birdtables.org.uk Birdtables.org.uk Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
    +6
    Contemporary Designer Bird Tables

    Designer bird tables with bird baths, feeders, squirrel baffles and weather vanes. From only £99.

    Six elegant and sturdy contemporary designs. Both designed & made in England from metal and stone. Only available from our website: www.birdtables.org.uk

    Services
    • We offer 6 original designs of birdtable from our website. They are flat packed
    • and very easy to assemble.
    Service areas
    OX10 0BD
    Address
    66 Wood Street
    Wallingford, Oxon Ox10 0bd
    United Kingdom
    +44-1491825494 www.birdtables.org.uk
    Legal disclosure

    We have had a number of articles written about us in the national newspapers - see our website for facsimilies.

    Reviews

    Mo Vines
    Its a beautiful and sturdy birdtable , just outside my sittingroom window, I love looking at it ,and the birds that enjoy it too!
    over 5 years ago
    Christopher Rooke
    These bird tables are both very elegant and practical.Our garden is now full of birds of all shapes and sizes feasting on food from this beautiful bird table.
    over 5 years ago
    Harry Turnbull
    I purchased a Zen Bird Table some years ago for a friend and was most impressed with the quality and beauty of the design. When recently asked by my children what I would like as a family birthday gift for a birthday with a rather large number I had no hesitation in asking them for a Zen Bird Table for my own garden. It is beautiful. The warm professional service and quality provided by this company is unique and quite exceptional. Made in Britain.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element